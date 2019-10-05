<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The home-based Super Eagles crashed out of the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations after they lost 3-2 on penalties to Cape Verde in a losers’ quarterfinal clash on Saturday night in Thies, Senegal.

Both teams battled to a 1-1 draw during regulation time.

Lobi Stars forward Sikiru Alimi opened scoring for the Eagles in the 64th minute.

Cape Verde however equalised three minutes before regulation time.

Theophilus Afelokhai replaced Abubakar Adamu before the end of the game and saved a penalty in the shootout.

Reuben Bala, John Lazarus, Sikiru Alimi and Dare Olatunji missed Nigeria’s penalties

The Eagles lost 4-1 to the Hawks of Togo in their first game in the competition.

Imama Amapakabo’s men will now shift attention to their 2019 African Nations Championship, second leg, final round qualifying fixture against Togo.