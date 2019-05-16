<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria and Ghana go toe-to-toe in the semi-finals of the WAFU Women’s Cup tournament for the second year running and the Black Queens are the ones truly in awe after watching the African champions ship 22 goals past opponents in three group phase matches in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan.

Both teams are in the top drawer of African women football, and last year, the Queens got the better of the Super Falcons to reach the final of the WAFU Cup.

However, this year has been a different ball game, with World Cup-bound Nigeria bashing their counterparts from Burkina Faso 5-1 and defeating Mali 2-0, either side of a record 15-0 mauling of the dames from the Niger Republic.

Both teams avoided each other at the Women Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Ghana towards the end of last year, as the host nation headed Group A and the Cup holders headed Group B. The Black Queens fell by the wayside at the group stage as the Falcons successfully defended their title.

Thursday is a huge opportunity to rekindle the famed Nigeria/Ghana rivalry, at the Stade Robert Champroux, as both teams seek a place in the WAFU Cup final.

The Queens are sure to pay the most attention to USA–based student Uchenna Grace Kanu, who has increased her tournament goal haul to nine, after scoring one of the two goals in the defeat of Mali on Tuesday evening.

The other semifinal match is between host nation Cote d’Ivoire and Mali.