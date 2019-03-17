



The 2019 West African Football Union Zone B Women’s Cup will be held from May 8 to 18 in Abidjan.

In February, Cote d’Ivoire were announced as the host country for the regional women’s showpiece, featuring only home-based players from eight countries for the second year on the bounce.

In a letter to the teams, Wafu wrote: “We are pleased to inform you that the 2nd edition of the Wafu-B Women tournament is scheduled from 8th to 18th May 2019 in Abidjan, Cote d’ivoire.”

The eight participating countries have been zoned into two groups, with hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Niger, Senegal and Benin Republic were pitched in Group A.

In Group B, defending champions Ghana were drawn against Mali, reigning African champions Nigeria and Guinea for the second edition.

This year’s edition is scheduled to be staged at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny and Robert Champroux stadia in Abidjan.

Ghana pipped hosts Cote d’Ivoire 1-0 courtesy of Janet Egyir’s strike to win the maiden edition at the Robert Champroux Stadium on February 24, 2018.