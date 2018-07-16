Almost 25 million cyber attacks and other crimes on Russian IT infrastructure involved in organising the World Cup have been neutralised, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in comments released on Monday.

Putin thanked representatives of law enforcement agencies from around the world for their assistance in ensuring safety during the football most prestigious tournament.

Law enforcement representatives from 34 countries collaborated in providing security, Putin said in a speech, according to a Kremlin transcript.

“People who came to our country really felt safe and were able to calmly and comfortably travel between cities and the country as a whole to watch their favourite teams at stadiums and fan zones,” Putin said.