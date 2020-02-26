<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Virgil van Dijk says a lack of nerves is the ‘main’ reason behind Liverpool’s relentless record this season, following the club’s latest comeback victory against West Ham on Monday night.

The Premier League leaders continued their unbeaten start to the campaign with a 3-2 victory over the struggling Hammers, though Jurgen Klopp’s side were given a scare after falling behind at Anfield.

Sadio Mane – not for the first time this season – scored a late winner for the Reds, who have now scored 11 goals in the final ten minutes of Premier League fixtures, memorably sealing late victories over the likes of Leicester, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in the process.





Van Dijk admits an ability to stay calm under pressure is the key to the Merseyside club’s success, Liverpool now needing just four more victories to seal a first top-flight league title in three decades.

“Not being nervous, that is the main thing,” Van Dijk said, as per the Liverpool Echo.

“Keep going and keep playing and keep pressing. There will be moments when the opponent is going to have problems if we keep doing the same thing.

“They (West Ham) were a little bit better in the second half than the beginning, they played quite well but I think not being nervous is the main thing.

“Obviously we are in a good situation. Hopefully, it means a lot at the end of the season and until then just try to work hard, stay grounded and take it game by game.”