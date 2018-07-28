Virgil Van Dijk insists the Liverpool squad are determined to write their own history and win silverware for the first time since 2012.

Liverpool missed out on their first title since their League Cup success six years ago with defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in May.

Van Dijk says the Reds want to compete for both domestic and European honours after Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho heaped pressure on Liverpool, saying the summer spending at Anfield means there is an expectation for the club to win the Premier League.

“With the players we have and we had already last season we can compete in every competition,” Van Dijk told Sky Sports News.

“Hopefully we are going to do something special this year. I don’t like to look too far ahead – we just need to do the talking on the pitch and make sure we perform well.

“Everyone in the squad wants to win something. We know it is going to be a very hard season.”

Jurgen Klopp has signed Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker as the club invested over £170m in strengthening the squad during the summer transfer window.

When asked about what influence they will have, Van Dijk, who is expected to feature in Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Manchester United on Sunday in the United States, said: “Hopefully a lot – we will see.

“They are quality players and that suits a club like Liverpool. Hopefully, we will write our own history.”

The signing of Alisson from Roma in a £67m deal – a world-record fee for a goalkeeper – is likely to see the Netherlands international play in front of a new No 1 at Anfield and Van Dijk is excited by what the Brazilian can bring to the club.

“He is a quality keeper – that is for sure,” Van Dijk said. “We will see how he is going to fit in but he looks like a very good goalkeeper.

“He conceded a couple of goals against us [in the Champions League] but it can happen against us!”