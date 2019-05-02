<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Virgil van Dijk says he still believes Liverpool can turn around their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona after a 3-0 defeat in the Nou Camp on Tuesday.

The Dutch defender has marshalled the Reds defence superbly all season, but was powerless to stop Lionel Messi, the Argentine scoring twice in yet another fine performance for the Catalan club.

Van Dijk lamented his team’s failure to score an away goal, but said the task facing Liverpool is not insurmountable.

“3-0 sounds very bad,” said Van Dijk. “It sounds like we had a proper shocker, but we created big chances against them and should have scored at least one.

“Then it would be a totally different feeling to what we have now, but we have to take it how it is.

“I know it’s going to be very tough to come to Anfield. We all have to believe, I will definitely believe, so we’ll see.”

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez scored first on the night, with Messi adding two in the second half, including a sumptuous free-kick that may prove to seal the tie for Barcelona.

Mohamed Salah hit the post for Liverpool with a chance that looked easier to score than miss late on, but Liverpool left goalless.

It was only the second time Liverpool have conceded three goals in a game all season, the other occasion being their 4-3 win over Crystal Palace in January.

Liverpool have the best defensive record in the Premier League and another member of that defence, Andrew Robertson, said achieving a result in the return leg is possible.

“Just as we were getting into the game, fans were starting to boo and get on top of them and we had them where we wanted them, but that’s what they can do here,” said Robertson.

“We need something special on Tuesday, but if there’s any place to do it, it’s Anfield.”