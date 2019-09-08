<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Virgil van Dijk has agreed a new contract which will keep him at Liverpool for the prime years of his career.

That’s according to The Mirror, who report on Sunday that Van Dijk is set to sign a huge new six-year deal at Anfield.

The Uefa Player of the Year’s current contract – which he signed when he moved for £75m from Southampton in January 2018 – isn’t due to expire until 2023.

However, his new deal will reportedly see his wage increase from £125,000-a-week to closer to £200,000-a-week and will run until 2025.

The Mirror claim Harry Maguire’s world-record £80m move from Leicester to Manchester United gave Van Dijk’s representatives leverage when negotiating a new deal with Liverpool for their client.

The 28-year-old Dutch defender’s previous contract contained a number of bonuses and incentive based payments, but his new one will apparently see his basic pay significantly improved.

Van Dijk is currently on international duty and played the full 90 minutes as the Netherlands won 4-2 away at Germany on Friday night.

His new contract could be officially announced when he returns to his club later next week.