Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk admits that a ‘misjudgement’ from goalkeeper Adrian could have cost them Champions League progression.

The Reds were 2-0 up against Atlético Madrid and leading on aggregate, before a poor clearance resulted in Marcos Llorente scoring – levelling the tie on away goals.

Atlético eventually won the game 3-2 and Van Dijk believes that costly error proved to be pivotal in such a tight knockout tie.





“Anyone can make a mistake,” he told Mail Sport. “It happens. But Adrian’s misjudgement seemed to turn the game around.

“I’m not going to say anything about that. You win together, you lose together.

“Things happen in matches. We lost. That’s tough to take.”

Liverpool are now expected to miss out on €35m as a result of their premature elimination.