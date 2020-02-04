<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Vinicius Junior has given Real Madrid boss something to think about with the following his performances in the last few days for the Los Blancos.

Vinicius has put in a great performance and against Real Madrid opponents in the Copa del Rey and in the La Liga and has seen him climb back to the pecking order under Zidane’s guidance.

The Brazilian was dropped from the squad list in many games as things were not going as planned for the 19=year-old Brazilian attacker.





The arrival of Eden Hazard last summer could not help him as he was played out of position and Rodrygo Goes was getting more acclaim.

Rodrygo was left out of the squad to face Atletico Madrid and Vinicius took the opportunity to shine for Real Madrid.

The teenager was included in the build-up to the goal and cause a lot of problems for the Atletico Madrid defense with his run in the wing.