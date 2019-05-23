<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior admits he is delighted with how his debut season with at club unfolded.

Vínicius – a €38m signing from Brasileirão side Flamengo – arrived with little expectation but quickly became a fan favourite after a string of impressive performances.

And the 18-year-old is refusing to rest on his laurels, insisting that silverware is the target for next season.

“For me, on a personal level, it has been a great year,” he told MARCA.

“I started in Castilla, but I knew that could happen and that’s where I was going to be for the first few weeks.

“But playing for the first team… I learned so much.”

“It was a shame that we couldn’t reach our targets,” the teenager added.

“But the team was coming off winning three straight Champions League titles. Unfortunately this could happen.

“We are all looking forward to playing better next season so that the team wins again. I am sure we will do it.”

Vinícius was unfortunately left out of Brazil’s Copa América squad after suffering an ankle injury in March.