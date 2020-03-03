<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Vinicius became a very important player for Real Madrid again and he did it against Barcelona. He scored the first goal of the game, key to the victory, and celebrated it like Cristiano. He himself confirmed it: he did it on purpose.

The Brazilian uploaded a photo of his jump, very similar to what the Portuguese usually does when he scored goals and he left a clear message: “Our idol.” Also, in case it wasn’t clear, he mentioned Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram account.





Ronaldo saw the game in person as he was in the stands at the Bernabeu and enjoyed seeing his old team win like the rest of the RM supporters. The win was also crucial for Zinedine Zidane’s men as they went above Barca at the top of the table.

After Cristiano’s departure, Real Madrid fans have been a bit short of idols so they will love the fact that young players like Vinicius use the current Juventus striker and a Real Madrid legend as a role model.