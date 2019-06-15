<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fiorentina have confirmed that ex-AC Milan and Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella will stay on at the Serie A club.

Montella, who coached Fiorentina between 2012 and 2015, returned to the Artemio Franchi in April, replacing Stefano Pioli.

But he failed to win any of his eight games in charge at the end of 2018-19, seemingly casting his future in doubt.

However, it has now been confirmed that Montella will take charge of the Viola next season, following a meeting with new owner Rocco Commisso on Friday.

“I’m very happy. I met Rocco Commisso for the first time in person and his enthusiasm exceeded all my expectations,” Montella told Fiorentina’s official website.

“He conveys a lot of positivity and I’m sure this feeling will spread through to everyone, the team and the fans.

“Now I can’t wait to not only start the season but also get to work and try to give the new owners and Fiorentina fans the satisfaction they deserve.”

Fiorentina did not win a single game in any competition after February 17, and ultimately finished 16th, just three points clear of the relegation places.