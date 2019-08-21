<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) has appointed Vincent Mashami as their coach for the men’s national football team.

Mashami has been given a three-month contract with clear targets ahead.

The new coach and his assistants Habimana Sosthene and Seninga Innocent will oversee Amavubi take on Seychelles in the preliminary round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

“[Vincent] Mashami will ensure Rwanda qualifies to the next round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup where Rwanda will face Seychelles in the preliminary round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers,” Ferwafa said in a statement.

The first leg of the qualifiers will be played in Victoria on September 2 while the return leg will be in Kigali on September 10 at Stade de Kigali.

The second goal for the new members of the technical bench has also been revealed by Ferwafa.

“Qualifying Rwanda to the 2020 Caf Africa Nations Championships (Chan) whose finals will be played in Cameroon,” the statement continued.

Amavubi will face Ethiopia in the final round where the first leg will be staged on September 20 in Addis Ababa while the return leg will be played in Rwanda on October 18.

Ferwafa has also given the new coach a minimum number of points he should help the national team get in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

“They have to ensure Rwanda secures at least four points in the upcoming 2021 Caf Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers where Rwanda is placed in Group F against Mozambique, Cape Verde and hosts Cameroon,” Ferwafa added.

Amavubi will play against Mozambique in the first match of the group before facing Cameroon in the games which will be played on November 11-19.

“Failure to meet one of the above targets, Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) has the right to terminate or not to renew Mashami’s contract,” the federation concluded.

Other members of the technical bench include; Higiro Thomas (goalkeeper coach), Jean-Paul Niyintunze (fitness coach), Nuhu Assouman (team doctor), Rutamu Patrick (team physio), Rutayisire Jackson (team administrator), Baziki Pierre (kit manager) and Munyaneza Jacques (kit manager).