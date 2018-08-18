The Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) has named Vincent Mashami as the new coach of the national team.

Mashami replaces German Antoine Hey who left his position after Rwanda’s exit at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

“I am happy about this appointment and I am ready to serve my country,” Mashami told BBC Sport.

His appointment comes three weeks before the Amavubi host Ivory Coast in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

“The executive Committee met on Friday evening and decided Mashami is capable enough to lead the national team,” Francois Regis Uwagezu, the FERWAFA secretary general told BBC Sport.

A former coach of Rwanda Premier League Champions APR FC, Mashami was also assistant coach of the national team to Antoine Hey.

He has also managed the national team at youth, junior and Olympic level and is expected to start work immediately.

“The new regime at FERWAFA decided that it is time to use local coaches now because we believe they are able and have acquired the necessary experience,” said Uwagezu who added that further details will be announced at a later date.

“The new coach will be tasked to pick the team he will work with because we don’t want to interfere.

“We are confident that Mashami will deliver because he knows the players well,” explained the secretary general.

Rwanda began their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a 2-1 away loss to the Central African Republic in Group H.