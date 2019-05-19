<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vincent Kompany confirmed earlier on Sunday that he has played his last game for Manchester City after a glittering 11-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

The towering Belgian finished his City career by lifting the FA Cup at Wembley, completing an unprecedented domestic treble for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Kompany released an official statement via the Manchester City website but then took to his own Facebook page to pay a more personal tribute to the club, the fans, his team mates and everyone behind the scenes.

Here’s the post in full, but a word of warning City supporters – you may need a box of tissues nearby.

“Dear all,

“Community Shield Winners! Back 2 back League Cup Winners! Back 2 back Champions of England! FA Cup Winners!

“We’ve just seen the close of an incredible season. My 11th as a Blue. And I cannot believe I’m writing this but … also my last as a Blue.

“Countless of times have I imagined this day, after all, the end has felt nearby for so many years.

“It still doesn’t feel real. Man City has given me everything. I’ve tried to give back as much as I possibly could.

“How often does someone get the chance to end such an important chapter, representing a club with such great history and tradition, in such a great fashion?

“The time has come for me to go now.

“As overwhelming as it is, I feel nothing but gratefulness. I am grateful to all those who supported me on a special journey, at a very special club.

“I remember the first day, as clear as I see the last. I remember the boundless kindness I received from the people of Manchester.

“I will never forget how all Man City supporters remained loyal to me in good times and especially bad times. Against the odds you have always backed me and inspired me to never give up.

“Sheikh Mansour changed my life and that of all the City fans around the world, for that I am forever grateful. A blue nation has arisen and challenged the established order of things, I find that awesome.

“I cherish the counsel and leadership of a good human being, Khaldoon Al Mubarak. Man City could not be in better hands.

“It’s cliché to say it but it’s also so true: without my teammates I would have never been here today. We fought many battles together. Side by side. In good times and in bad. So to all of you, from the 2008-2009 squad to today’s domestic Treble winners: I owe you guys!

“A special word also to Pep and the backroom staff: you’ve been superb. You’ve followed me through so much hardship. You made me come back stronger every time. Thank you so much.

“I also want to use this platform to express the love that I have for my nearest and dearest.

“It knows no boundaries. Carla, Sienna, Sire and Kai, the one and only quadruple that matters. My dad (Pierre), Christel and François, my true Invincibles.

“I live with only one regret. I would have loved to take my mother, Jocelyne, to the Etihad, seeing her chant the City songs sat next to my children and wife. I would have wanted her to see me happy, playing the game that I love at a club that I love. Deep down, I know she’s been with us through all this time.”