<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vincent Kompany’s first league match as Anderlecht player-manager did not go to plan, as the 34-time champions suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Oostende on Sunday.

Manchester City icon Kompany left the Premier League giants at the end of last season to return to his first club in a dual capacity following Anderlecht’s disappointing fourth-place finish in 2018-19.

But their 2019-20 opener is proof Kompany has much work to do, as Oostende – who ended last term 14th in the 16-team division – came from behind to take the spoils.

The home fans unfurled an impressive tifo in tribute to Kompany before the match, with the banner reading “left as a prince, returned as a king”.

And it all looked to be going so well when Michel Vlap, a new €8million signing from Heerenveen, gave Anderlecht the early lead with a fine finish inside the area in the 13th minute.

But Oostende breached the hosts’ defence – which included Kompany – soon after, with former Anderlecht midfielder Ronald Vargas converting Robbie D’Haese’s low cross.

Samir Nasri was introduced as a substitute in the second half, with Kompany’s former City colleague making his debut after joining on a free transfer.

But Oostende had designs on sealing all three points, and Fashion Sakala netted against the run of play 15 minutes from time to inflict a first competitive defeat on Kompany as player-manager in his debut outing.