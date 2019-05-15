<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has picked Bernardo Silva as the player that could captain the club in the future.

Kompany lifted his fourth Premier League title as a captain on Sunday after City defeated Brighton 4-1 to clinch the title ahead of Liverpool.

Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan all got on the scorer’s sheet.

“I say to him often you are 50% clown, 50% leader,” the Belgian told Breaking Sport TV

“When he becomes 25% clown, 75% leader he will become the captain of this team. He is so strong and to be honest there is nobody who deserves this title more.”

City were in desperate need of a goal going into the final twenty minutes in their penultimate game of the season against Leicester City when Kompany got hold of the ball 30 yards from goal and decided to leather it into the top corner.

The 33-year-old Belgian is expected to hold talks with the club on his future after the FA Cup final against Watford.