Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama will begin trials with French Ligue 1 outfit Dijon FCO today (Friday) in his quest to sign a contract.

The trial period will end on Wednesday, July 31st when the club is expected to make a decision on whether or not to hand him a contract.

Enyeama, who is the most capped Nigerian player in history with 101 appearances for the Super Eagles last featured for another Ligue 1 club, Lille Metropole.

He was forced out of the club by then handler of the side, Marcelo Bielsa who deemed him surplus to requirements.

The 36-year-old had been sidelined by a knee injury for close to two years now and is willing to return to action in the French top flight.

The former Enyimba of Aba goal tender previously had stints with Isreali clubs, Bnei Yehuda, Hapoel Tel Aviv and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Enyeama won three Africa Cup of Nations bronze in 2004, 2006 and 2010 before winning it with the Super Eagles in 2013 in South Africa. He also featured in 2002, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups for Nigeria.