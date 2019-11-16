<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles’ goalkeeper and captain Vincent Enyeama was a surprise guest at the national team’s camp in Uyo, yesterday.

Enyeama, who retired from international football in 2015, was at the Super Eagles’ Ibom Hotels and Golf Resorts camp to motivate the players.

The former Lille of France goalkeeper also took a couple of pictures with the three goalkeepers and the goalkeepers’ trainer, Alloy Agu, in camp.

Shortly after the visit, Enyeama, who led the Nigerian side to win AFCON 2013 in South Africa, took to his twitter handle, saying; “What an honour to share this moment with the Super Eagles at the Ibom Golf Hotel and Resorts. I wason my way to playing an 18hole matchplay game. Wishing them the very best in their next match. The future is bright for Nigerian football.”

With 101 caps, Enyeama is Nigeria’s joint most capped player of all time.

He featured in Korea/Japan 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014 World Cup finals. He also helped Nigeria to third-place finish in the 2004, 2006 and 2010 at Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, before captaining the team to victory in the 2013 edition.