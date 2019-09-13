Vincent Enyeama has sent a message to Genort Rohr about Super Eagles return if he gets a club and is back to his best, he’ll honour a call-up.
The 37-year-old goalkeeper announced his retirement from international football in 2015 after he clash with defunct national team coach Sunday Oliseh.
Enyeama has been without a club since he left Lille at the end of his contract in 2018 from where he joined from 2011 from Israeli club Maccabi Tel-Aviv but the Enyimba stopper set to prove his fitness in an attempt to earn a deal before the 2019-20 season is over.
The former Super Eagles captain said: “Nobody contacted me”.
“Since I left Nigeria football in 2015, nobody has contacted me. All the things you heard about me turning down the Super Eagles is false and I just didn’t want to exacerbate it by joining issues with those peddling the story.”
“I cannot say no to Nigeria; if Nigeria tells me today that there’s a goalkeeping problem and they need me I can’t say no.
Enyeama was a member of the Nigeria team that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa and he still the most appearances [101] alongside Joseph Yobo in Super Eagles history.