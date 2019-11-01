<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has once again addressed the circumstances that led to his fall out with the NFF and subsequent retirement from international football.

Enyeama, 37, quit the national team in 2015 following a reported row with then Super Eagles Head Coach Sunday Oliseh.

The decision led to his being stripped of the Eagles captaincy and his eventual decision to hang his gloves.

In an expose with Get French Football News podcast, the 2013 AFCON winner said, “I never wanted it to end the way that it did but who am I.

“I believe in God, I believe he made it happen, so I accept it… It is a part of my story that I wouldn’t really want to talk about. Because it is a little more complicated that people will know.

“I lost my mum, and I couldn’t represent the country in the match, the coach got angry, the federation got angry and one thing led to the other, which led to the other, which led to the other.

“So the captaincy was taken off me in a manner that I felt shouldn’t have been. And I pulled out. Because all sort of things were said and were done. And I didn’t accept their decision.”