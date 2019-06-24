<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper and captain Vincent Enyeama says he is not ready to hung up his boot yet and revealed that he will return to action with a club in France next season.

Enyeama, 36, failed to make a single league appearance for Lille in the 2017-18 season after falling out of favour with then head coach of the side, Marcelo Bielsa and was released on mutual consent at the the end of the campaign.

After failing to secure a move to another club last season, Enyeama is eager to return to action again ahead of the new campaign.

“After the club’s decision to terminate my contract, I stayed home and made the decision to rest. I still want to play, I still have the desire. I hope I will find a new project,” Enyeama told Foot Mercato.

“I did not think about retiring at all, it’s not in my diary. I already have contacts for next season, I started talking with a club in France. I prefer playing in a French club because my family lives there, our goal is to stay there as long as possible. If I find something here, it will be perfect. But I remain open to all opportunities, even if abroad it would be with pleasure, but my first goal is to play in France. ”

The former Nigeria international previously featured for Isreali clubs; Bnei Yehuda and Hapoel Tel Aviv before linking up with Lille in 2011.

He was capped 101 times on the international scene by Nigeria.