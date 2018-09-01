Vincent Enyeama has been linked with a move to Ligue 2 outfit Auxerre after he was released by Lille Metropole by mutual consent on Friday.

According to Get French Football – a French website, the 36 year old who is a free agent could reach an agreement with Auxerre in the coming days.

“Enyeama is one of the players that could join Auxerre as he is a free player,” the report on Get French Football stated

The 36-year-old made 164 appearances for the club over seven years since his move from Hapoel Tel Aviv of Israel.

Enyeama also made 101 appearances for the Super Eagles since his debut in 2001.