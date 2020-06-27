



French National 3 side Iris Club de Croix have announced that former Nigeria goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has taken up a coaching role at the club.

Enyeama according to a statement by the club will be responsible for training both the reserve and the club’s U-16s.

“Vincent ENYEAMA, Nigerian International, winner of the CAN 2013, 8th World Cup finalist against France and former goalkeeper of the losc from 2011 to 2018, will take in charge of the specific goalkeeper on the training pole (from reserve to U16)

▶️ Alexis FRANCKE, holder of the BMF, will take care of video analysis of of and u18. matches

▶️ Edouard TERRYN, physiotherapist and osteopath, will speak on time on the games of the U18 R1.

💚 Welcome to them!” reads a statement on the club’s Facebook page.





Enyeama left Ligue 1 outfit Lille Lille in 2018 and came close joining Dijon last year before the club opted against the move.

The 37-year-old, who was recently linked with a potential transfer to South Africa , has now call time on his professional caeer after securing his first coaching job.

Enyeama, who made 101 appearances for Nigeria also featured for Israeli clubs Bnei Yehuda, Hapoel Tel Aviv and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Iris suffered relegation to Championnat National 3, when the 2019/20 season was ended early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They play their home games at the 2,000 seater Stade Henri Seigneur, Croix.