Former Nigeria international Vincent Enyeama has described the Super Eagles 24-man list, released ahead of the 2021 AFCON clashes with Sierra Leone as a very good one.

On Wednesday the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) published the names of the invited players for the qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

Dutch Eredivisie top scorer Cyriel Dessers and FC Koln right-back Kingsley Ehizibue got a first call-up.

Oghenekaro Etebo and Kelechi Iheanacho made a return to the team.





Among other regulars who made the squad are Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Moses Simon and Wilfred Ndidi.

And reacting to the list, Enyeama backed the current crop of Super Eagles players to achieve big things.

“This is a very good team. This generation can conquer everyone,” Enyeama wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

The Eagles will host Sierra Leone on March 27 inside the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba before travelling to Freetown for the return leg.