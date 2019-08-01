<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Retired Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has sent a message of appreciation to French Ligue 1 side Dijon despite short-term contract snub.

The 36-year-old Akwa Ibom, who has not played competitively since April 2017 and was released by Lille in August 2018, trained with the Reds’ first-team in a bid to earn a deal ahead of the 2018-19 season.

According to BBC, Enyeama impressed Dijon but talks collapsed following regarding the structure of the deal, meanwhile former Nigeria international took to his social media to thank the staff and the Ligue 1 outfit.

Enyeama started his Ibom Stars, Enyimba, Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Bnei Yehuda, Hapoel Tel Aviv and Lille also played 101 times for the Super Eagles – making him the most-capped international for the West African nation – winning the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

He is his country’s most successful goalkeeper after playing in five Nations Cup tournaments – in 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2013 – and was part of the Nigeria squad at 2002, 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments.