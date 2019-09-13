Former Super Eagles skipper Vincent Enyeama has stated that he wouldn’t hesitate to honour a national team call, if officially contacted and invited to play for Nigeria’s senior team.
Enyeama, speaking in a chat, said he hasn’t been officially contacted since he left the national team set up in 2015 and debunked stories he rejected a call last year.
“I cannot say no to Nigeria that’s the truth. If Nigeria tells me today Vincent we have goalkeeping problem we need you, I will be there I can’t say no.” Enyeama said.
“Since I left Nigerian football in 2015 no one has contacted me. All those things are stories I didn’t want to be part of that story. I didn’t want to make a case out of them.”
