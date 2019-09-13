<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles skipper Vincent Enyeama has stated that he wouldn’t hesitate to honour a national team call, if officially contacted and invited to play for Nigeria’s senior team.

Enyeama, speaking in a chat, said he hasn’t been officially contacted since he left the national team set up in 2015 and debunked stories he rejected a call last year.

“I cannot say no to Nigeria that’s the truth. If Nigeria tells me today Vincent we have goalkeeping problem we need you, I will be there I can’t say no.” Enyeama said.

“Since I left Nigerian football in 2015 no one has contacted me. All those things are stories I didn’t want to be part of that story. I didn’t want to make a case out of them.”