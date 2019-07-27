<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Enyeama begins career comeback with Dijon after French offers him a trial in his quest to sign a contract.

The 36-year-old CAF Champions League and Africa Cup of Nations winner have not played competitive football since April 2017 and since he left Lille at the end of his contract in 2018, and is set to prove his fitness in an attempt to earn a deal ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Enyeama will train with the France Ligue 1 club between Friday until the end of the month before coach Stéphane Jobard will then decide whether to offer ex-Nigeria international who is keen on a route back to football, a deal read a statement from the club website.

Former Israeli Footballer of the Year holds the most appearances [101] alongside Joseph Yobo in Super Eagles history.

Enyeama started his career at Ibom Stars, Enyimba, Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Bnei Yehuda, Hapoel Tel Aviv and Lille