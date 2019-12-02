<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Villarreal attacker Samuel Chukwueze has made his intention clear that he wants a move to Chelsea, according to report.

The Nigerian attacker has been in an excellent form with the Villarreal and his exploits for the La Liga club has not gone unnoticed and his performance has attracted various interest from England and other countries.

Chukwueze has three goals and an assist in 14 league appearances this season.

“I was supporting Chelsea. I used to support every team that featured a Nigerian. So my love for Chelsea then was because of Mikel,” the Villarreal star has revealed.

“I am not going (to Chelsea) because I am a Villarreal player and need to get my confidence more.

“For now, I am a Villarreal player. I am not interested in any other club, I don’t want to be distracted by anything anybody is saying.

“I want to concentrate and see how we (Villarreal) can remain up there among the best in Spain. For now, I need maximum concentration.

“Maybe in the future, a movement is possible but right now my attention is on Villarreal. I want to focus well on my club and gain more confidence. Maybe when the time is ripe, I can move.”