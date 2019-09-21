<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze bagged an assist as Villarreal recorded their second win of the season following a 2-0 home win against Real Valladolid in their LaLiga clash on Saturday.

Chukwueze started the game on the bench and took the place of Moi Gomez in the 66th minute.

Veteran Spanish midfielder Santi Carzola put Villarreal ahead from the spot in the 7 7th minute.

Chukwueze celebrates with Villarreal teammates after providing the assist for Ontiveros to score their second goal against Valladolid

Javi Ontiveros netted the second goal a minute from time with Chukwueze providing the assist.

Chukwueze has so far scored once and recorded an assist in four league appearances for the Yellow Submarines.

Villarreal’s next league game is against Barcelona at the Nou Camp on Tuesday.