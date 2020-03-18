<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





Villarreal veteran Santi Cazorla is being linked with a coaching role at Arsenal.

Lionel Messi’s biographer Guillem Balague believes Cazorla will eventually return to Arenal to reunite with former midfield team-mate Mikel Arteta, now the club’s manager.

But before another link-up with his countryman, the 2012-13 Arsenal Player of the Season wants to extend his playing days by another two seasons.

“It’s interesting because I spoke to Santi not so long ago and he hasn’t renewed his contract with Villarreal which finishes at the end of the season,” Balague told his Ask Guillem Q&A show on his YouTube channel.





“Basically what may happen, he wants two more years playing. Two more years. Going back to Arsenal with Arteta is something that I think he will consider as a coach.

“I asked him about it, he said yes, he will consider as a coach when he retires but he wants to play for two more years.

“I tell you what, Mikel Arteta and Cazorla together, really good friends first of all but really good special minds of football.”