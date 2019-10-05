<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Spanish La Liga side Villarreal are ready to hold talks with Nigeria’s Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze over a long term contract.

Chukwueze has been impressive for the Yellow Submarine outfit since making his debut last season, scoring twice and assisted once this term.

Spanish media reported that the Club want to tie the player down to a longer deal with bigger buy out clause , in order to put off potential suitors.

The players has been constantly linked with host of premier league team , with Liverpool reportedly requested for the player’s availability last summer.

The club’s representatives have now reportedly opened talks with the player’s representative for a contract that will see him earn bigger pay and also commit his future to the Club.

Chukwueze was named young player of the year for both club and Country last season following his impressive break out season.

He is on the list of the 49 young player nominated for the by Italian paper Tutto sports golden boy award .

Chukwueze who is part of the Nigerian team that will take on Brazil in Singapore later this month has scored twice for the Yellow Submarines this season.