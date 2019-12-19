<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Villarreal’s coach Javier Calleja has squashed the report linking Samuel Chukwueze with a move to premier league giants Chelsea.

Reports circulated the media this week that Chelsea is interested in bringing the player to England this January as part of their rebuilding process.

Chukwueze has developed into one of the best U-21 players in Europe after breaking into the first team last season.

However, Calleja believes it is important for the player to ignore the report and continue his development with the Yellow Submarine side.

“I think Samu is very grateful to everything Villarreal has given him. He is very young and has much to improve, and he knows it,” he stated.

“It will be difficult for him to find a place where he is more comfortable and more familiar. that in a club like ours.

“He must continue working because in future he will have to face other experiences, know another league.

”He has time ahead and knows that he has the love of the fans and the total support of teammates and coaching staff.” He told reporters.