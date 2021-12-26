Villarreal confirm Samuel Chukwueze’s 2021 AFCON call-up

Spanish Laliga side Villarreal have confirmed Samuel Chukwueze’s call-up to the Super Eagles, ahead of next year’s AFCON in Cameroon.

Villarreal made this known in a statement released on their official website on Sunday.

The reigning Europa Cup champions also stated that the trio of Aïssa Mandi (Algeria), Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast) and Boulaye Dia (Senegal), have been called up by their respective countries.

On Saturday, interim head coach Austine Eguavoen released the Super Eagles 28-man squad for the continental showpiece.

The list includes the likes of Emmanuel Dennis, Umar Sadiq, Olisa Ndah, John Noble, Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo among others.

This will be Chukwueze’s second AFCON appearance after making his debut at the 2019 edition in Egypt.

The statement from Villarreal read: “Four Villarreal CF players have received the call from their national teams to play the 2021 African Cup of Nations. Samu Chukwueze (Nigeria), Aïssa Mandi (Algeria), Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast) and Boulaye Dia (Senegal) will travel these days to their respective countries to join their teams and thus prepare for this important international tournament, which will be held from January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon.”

The Eagles are in Group D with seven-time African champions Egypt, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.