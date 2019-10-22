<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Villarreal have celebrated Samuel Chukuweze’s nomination for the prestigious Kopa Trophy Award.

Chukuweze was named among the 10 nominees for the award sponsored by France Football on Monday night.

Chukuweze, who has scored two goals in eight league appearances for Villarreal this season is the first Nigerian to be nominated for the award.

The 20-year-old is nominated alongside Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, Jason Sancho of Borrussia Dortmund, Everton young forward Moise Lean, Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi and Vicinus Jr of Real Madrid.

Juventus defender, Matthijs de Ligt, Bayern Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz, Andrei Lounine of Real Valladolid and Valencia’s Kang-in Lee completed the list.

“The yellow player @chukwueze_8 is among the ten nominees for the Kopa Trophy, which recognizes the best U21 soccer player in the world in 2019 🔝👏💛,”reads a tweet on Villarreal’s Twitter handle.

Created last year, the Kopa Trophy which is named after former French footballer, Raymond Kopa is designed for the best U-21 footballer in the world.

The winner will be picked by former winners of the Ballon d’Or with the award ceremony to hold on December 2nd.