



Villarreal manager Unai Emery has heaped praises to Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze after his impressive performance despite the team’s 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in Sunday’s La Liga clash.

Chukwueze was a handful for the Atletico defenders as he dazzled with the ball and almost got his name on the scoresheet only to be denied by the goalpost.

The Nigerian international never showed any sign of just recuperating from a groin injury as he played out his best to the delight of the manager.





“We saw Samu’s return after two months without him and after solving some problems that prevented him from being comfortable on the field,” Emery said at the post-match press conference.

“He has given us certain things and we need players to widen the field for us, to be able to find the right one on one.

“We have been in games depending a lot on the full-backs and, moreover, without Peña and without Mario.

“So, we looked for alternatives of a control game, but we lacked certain things to be a little more complete. Today, with Samu, we have found many positive things.”