



Villarreal coach Unai Emery admits he has ambitions to take the Spain job.

Emery can’t deny coaching Spain in the future is something he’d like to do.

He said, “When you are a coach you like even the youth. At a professional level it is a greater recognition and in the National Team it is something very exclusive.





“Being a coach leads you to not have so much intensity. Luis Enrique is very happy in the National Team. It opened my eyes to the opportunity I might have.”

On Villarreal, Emery added: “I am happy to participate in this project. It is stable and you can feel happy with stability and work. We want to have a place in Europe and aspire to titles that have been missed for years. Maintain this and take a step more. I feel comfortable and it motivates me to work with the academy.