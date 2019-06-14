<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Villarreal will ask for a whopping 63 million Euros from any Club who’s ready to price Samuel Chukwueze away from the Spanish Club this summer.

It was reported that Liverpool and other top European clubs are showing interest in Samuel Chukwueze after his impressive form with Yellow Submarine Club last season.

Chukwueze, 20, moved to Villarreal for only 500,000 Euros a season and half ago and his stocks has risen tremendously since then.

According to L’equipe, the Villarreal now have a contract with the Super Eagles winger till 2023 with a release clause of 63 million Euros.

The former Nigeria U17 and U20 star scored eight goals and provided three assists in 38 matches in all competitions this past season and was listed in L’Equipe as the 25th best U-20 player in the world.

Chukwueze is part of Nigeria’s final squad to the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.