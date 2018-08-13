The video assistant referee (VAR) was used for the first time in Spanish football on Sunday.

It was used to award midfielder Pablo Sarabia with Sevilla’s opening goal against FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

Referee Carlos Cerro del Grande deferred to the video assistants to ensure Sarabia was not in an offside position when he latched on to Luis Muriel’s pass.

Sarabia had given Sevilla a surprise lead against La Liga and King’s Cup holders FC Barcelona in the ninth minute in the Super Cup game in Tangier, Morocco.

The use of VAR was hailed as a success at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and has been approved for use in La Liga this season.

This is following in the footsteps of Germany’s Bundesliga and Italy’s Serie A which introduced the technology last year.