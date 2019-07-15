<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid new signing Eden Hazard is already looking like the main man in Los Blancos attack for the upcoming season as he showcases his skills in their training camp at Montreal in Canada.

Hazard joined Real Madrid this summer and he is willing to hit the ground running with his new employers when their pre-season match starts before the season proper.

The Los Blancos fans are counting on the Belgian forward after a horrible 2028/19 season that saw the capital club hired three managers in a season.

Hazard possesses what it takes to lead Real Madrid to the next level, he will be one of the stars to watch when Real Madrid take on their pre-season fixtures against Bayern, Arsenal, Atletico and Tottenham.

And if footage from the training ground is anything to go by, the 28-year-old looks more than ready to be unleashed.