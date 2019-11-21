<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lobi Stars defensive midfielder Tamara Ezekiel says his side’s 3-0 victory over Heartland in one of the matchday four of the 2019/2020 Nigerian professional football league season shows the team is ambitious than ever before.

After losing their opening game to Plateau United, Lobi has recorded three consecutive victories against Delta Force , Kano Pillars and now Heartland FC.

The Pride of Benue compounded the woes of Fidelis Ilechuckwu with a dominance display that saw them scored the goals in the first half.

However in a exclusive chat with brila.net after the game , Tamara Ezekiel who came on in the second half of the game said , the victory is nothing but a title statement to their rivals.

“It was a nice game from the whole team.”

“It’s very good to score 3 goals in the first half. Heartland FC is not a bad side or a push over. But we have a target and we can’t miss our target by God Grace.”

“It’s every team and player’s dream to win league and play in the Caf Champions League. Like I said earlier on, Lobi Stars Family has a target and we can’t afford to miss it.”

The combative midfield maestro added that the addition of Coach Gbenga Ogunbote is a plus to the team.

“Lobi Stars FC Has a bigger ambition this season and the bonus in our team is our Coach Gbenga Ogunbote.”

Tamara Ezekiel has featured in three of Lobi Stars’ four league matches this season and helped the team to second on the log.