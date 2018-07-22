The Flying Eagles have been paid their win-bonus for thrashing Mauritania to qualify for next year’s U20 AFCON as well as other allowances, officials have said.

The Nigeria U20s outscored Mauritania 6-1 on aggregate to qualify for the U20 AFCON in Niger in February.

Match bonuses were previously abolished for age-group teams including the Flying Eagles.

It was gathered that players got in excess of 400,000 Naira, which covered their bonus as well as camp and transport allowances.

“The boys are very happy after they received their cash,” an official reported.

Skipper Ikouwem Udoh said the team were fired up to smash past giant killers Mauritania after they were promised bonuses.

“My appreciation first is to the NFF president Chris Giwa, his board members, the management of the Nigeria Football federation especially the acting general secretary Emmanuel Ikpeme and our coaching crew who made our victory possible,” the Enyimba defender saluted.

“l can tell you that when the first vice president spoke to us on Saturday before our game and his promise of restoring match bonuses which we all got after the game, spurred us to victory.”

The team have now broken camp and will regroup to prepare for the U20 AFCON in Niger next year.