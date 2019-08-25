<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Victor Wanyama has hinted he could one day make a return to Scottish giants Celtic.

Wanyama is currently embroiled in a transfer saga with Tottenham Hotspur, with Belgian side Club Brugge reported to have tabled an offer worth £13 million to sign the Kenyan captain from North London.

However, Football Scotland reports Wanyama was on the phone on Friday to congratulate his former team-mate and new Celtic signing Fraser Forster.

Forster, who has reunited with Neil Lennon in Glasgow on a season-long loan deal from Southampton, revealed Wanyama called him after the keeper chose to wear the Kenyan’s old no.67 shirt.

Forster said: “I picked it, yeah. Victor [Wanyama] was straight onto me after the game. He’s on at me saying ‘keep my shirt warm for a bit!”

Wanyama’s exit from Spurs looks imminent after Mauricio Pochettino admitted the player “went backwards” during his time with the club, saying they are not a “charity” in regards to playing time.

Wanyama featured player at the base of the midfield for Pochettino during his time at Southampton, and the Argentine brought him to Spurs in a £12.3 million ($15.2m) move back in 2016.

The Kenyan was a key player in his debut season in London, playing in 36 Premier League games for Spurs and starting 35 of those.

Injuries have limited his effectiveness over the past two campaigns as he has managed 31 appearances over that span, starting only 12 times, as he’s lost his place in Pochettino’s plans.