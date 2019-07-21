<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Harambee Stars and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has responded to claims he might leave the London club in the ongoing transfer window.

Wanyama affirms his wish to remain in the Premier League despite the arrival of new signing Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon. The Stars skipper is still in Kenya overseeing the ‘Wanyama Roya Charity’ tournament.

“I will be back in training with Hotspurs next week. I do not want to dwell much on speculations because it’s normal for a player to be linked with other clubs when the transfer window is open but I’m not going anywhere,” Wanyama told ESPN.

“I have not spoken to any other team because my aim is to remain at Spurs and to help my team next season. I have a running contract with Tottenham which I intend to honour.”

Wanyama skippered Harambee Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where Kenya were eliminated in the group stage. After the competition, he was granted an extended break by Tottenham.

“But in football, anything can happen. Things can change really quick. For now, I am on holiday, I am enjoying time with my family after a long season with the club and national team during the Africa Cup of Nations. It’s time to relax a little ahead of the new season,” he added

The former Southampton star hopes to be fit for the start of the Premier League after he was sidelined by a knee injury and only played 13 league matches last season.

“The target is to have an injury-free season. I believe in my abilities and I will always work hard to give my best in matches,” Wanyama hoped.