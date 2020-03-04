<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement to send midfielder Victor Wanyama to MLS side Montreal Impact via a free transfer, the clubs announced on Tuesday.

Kenya international Wanyama made 97 appearances for Spurs in all competitions following his move from Southampton in June 2016, scoring seven times for the North London side. He was part of last year’s UEFA Champions League runner-up side, plus won two Scottish Premier League titles at Celtic.

“Victor is an important player with a great career,” said Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard in a team release. “His undeniable experience will also help support the young players and help them progress.”

Wanyama will become the club’s third Designated Player on its roster and the second Spurs player to arrive in Montreal this season, following 18-year-old center Luis Binks’ transfer to the Canadian club.

“I’m really happy to join an exciting club like the Montreal Impact,” Wanyama said. “MLS continues to grow every season and I’m looking forward to bringing further awareness to this team, city and league across Africa.”





The Impact paid the New England Revolution $150,000 in General Allocation Money to obtain Wanyama’s discovery rights.

Montreal have undergone an offseason transition under new coach Thierry Henry, after longtime playmaker Ignacio Piatti and ex-Premier League defender Bacary Sagna left the club.

Other notable players on Montreal’s roster include former Serie A midfielder Saphir Taider and ex-Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic.

“When I spoke to Thierry and he told me he wanted me to join him in Montreal, I didn’t have to think twice. He has always been a player that I’ve admired, and I am really happy to get the opportunity to work with him and to play a part that can ensure that the Montreal Impact have an improved season and hopefully reach the ultimate stages of the competitions in which we compete,” Wanyama added.

Montreal beat the Revolution in their first regular season opener last week. Henry’s side takes on FC Dallas on Saturday and then play the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals clash against Honduran side Olimpia next week.