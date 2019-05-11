<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Victor Wanyama suffered a thigh injury in the second leg semi-final of their Champions League game against Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was replaced by Fernando Llorente at the start of the second half. The substitution helped Spurs turn the game around to win 3-2 at Johan Cruyff Arena. They reached the final of the competition on the away goals rule after the aggregate score was locked at 3-3.

Wanyama and three other players, may not be available for selection against the Toffees.

Wanyama’s season has been plagued with injury, limiting his appearances for Mauricio Pochettino’s men to 21 games in all competitions.

He will hope to play a part for Kenya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, which kicks off on June 21.

The Harambee stars are in Group C along with Algeria, Senegal and Tanzania.