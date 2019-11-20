<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sand Eagles player Victor Talle has stated that Nigeria will not be a push over side at the FIFA Beach soccer world cup which starts tomorrow in Paraguay.

Talle speaking in a chat with newsmen said the Sand Eagles have had good enough number of friendly matches and mistakes have been well noted and sorted ahead of Nigeria’s opener on Friday against Portugal.

“We have been training and thank God for the friendly matches we have played, for us been in Paraguay something we never expected thank God for the friendly matches and some of our mistakes, we have taken note and the same time, we have understand each other and we believe this tournament, we are not going to be a push over.”