Super Sand Eagles player Victor Talle has blamed Nigeria’s FIFA Beach soccer world cup ouster on ill luck following Nigeria’s second defeat at the group stage of the ongoing tournament in Paraguay following a 5-6 defeat to Oman Sunday night.

Talle speaking with newsmen said the outcome of the team’s games have been disappointing and not because the team hasn’t trained well but just absence of luck needed to get favoured.

He also described the outing as the worst the team has had in recent times.

At times when something happen, we just have to sit down and look at what is happening. It’s just like the luck is not there. It’s not about the training, it’s just like something left us. The trust, the hope, the believe and everything.

The confidence everything just went off even when we are still trying to but everything is just not coming. Since we’ve been playing beach soccer, this is the worst tournament that I have ever come.