



Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli maintains their ‘attack is complete’ with the arrival of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen completed his transfer from Lille on Friday with President Aurelio De Laurentiis confirming the deal is worth around €80m.

And speaking with Sky Sport Italia, Giuntoli described Osimhen as a different kind of striker compared to others in the club.

“Osimhen is young and has huge potential, but also different characteristics to the other forwards that we already have in the squad.





“With him, our attack is complete. We will part ways with Arkadiusz Milik, as that is what both parties want, to take our separate paths.”

Napoli were crowned Italian Cup champions this season after they beat Juventus 4-2 on penalties after regulation time ended 0-0 in June.

It was Napoli’s first Italian Cup title since 2014 and their sixth in their 93-year history.

The last time they won the Serie title was in the 1989/1990 season under the leadership of Argentine legend Diego Maradona.

They are currently in seventh place in the Serie A table and will take on Lazio in their last league fixture of the season today (Saturday).